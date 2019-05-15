Other Cold Cases

Don Neilson 34 years ago, Don Nielson got a phone call on a Sunday afternoon while the rest of the family prepared for church. Without saying anything, Nielson got in his car and drove away. When he failed to show up to church and didn’t come home that night, his wife knew something was wrong. The next day, his car was found. There was blood in the vehicle so it was clear there was a struggle. Not far from where his car was found, his lifeless body was located near Breckenridge Road and Commanche Drive. Nielson was violently beaten to death. There were beer cans found at the scene and family says Neilson was known to never drink. There were other items left behind that didn’t belong to the victim. Anyone with information on Mary’s murder is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (661) 861-3110.

Mary Esquer Chavez Mary Esquer Chavez was found murdered just five days after her 17th birthday. She was found in the Texaco Oil Lease Field in a rural area of Bakersfield. She was nude and had been beaten and struck with a blunt object and attacked with a sharp tool. Most of her family lived out of state at the time, so they say they’ve always felt out of the loop during the investigation. Nearly 30 years later they are still holding out hope for answers. 17 News recently contacted the Sheriff’s Department who at our request looked at the case file and said there appears to be DNA evidence that they hadn’t yet tested. They said they assigned to a new detective to the case after reviewing the case file. Anyone with information on Mary’s murder is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (661) 861-3110.

Mark Anthony Duarte On April 13, 1985, 25-year-old Mark Anthony Duarte’s torso was found in a garbage besides the Kern River, near Democrat campground. The next day Duarte’s arm was found the next day near the power plant closest to the mouth of the canyon. The next month his arms were found beside the Kern River. His family had to bury him without his head, which was later recovered months later. Family says there was a bullet hole through his skull. His right leg was never found. Mark was living in Long Beach at the time of his death and that’s where he was last seen. 31 years later, his family is still desperate for answers. Anyone with information on Mark’s murder is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (661) 861-3110.

Wendy Kyle 24-year-old Wendy Kyle was found murdered in her Oildale home on May 29, 2001. She had been stabbed to death and her home was set on fire. Although there have been suspects in her murder, the case still remains unsolved. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Kern County Sherriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.

Carissa and Emily Gause On September 26, 2002, sisters Carissa Gause, 20, and Emily Gause, 18, were murdered in their Bakersfield home. Carissa had been shot in the head and her younger sister had been beaten to death. The women were found on a bed that had been set fire. Carissa Gause’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Arvizu was arrested for the murders but charges were dropped before it went to trial. Anyone with information on the murders of the Gause sisters is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Department at (661) 861-3110.

Jessica Martinez On May 10, 1990, four-year-old Jessica Martinez went missing while playing in the front yard of her family’s apartment in the 500 block of Belle Terrace. Eleven days later, her body was found in a cotton field off Bear Mountain Blvd. near Highway 99. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Jessica Martinez On April 29, 1978, 17-year-old Jamie Walker left her home around 9 p.m. to go visit a friend at Memorial Hospital. Jamie never made it to the hospital and was reported missing that night. Her blue Toyota pickup truck was found hours later at 36th and San Dimas Street. Hours later, her nude body was found in an almond orchard near the Famoso Drag Strip. Anyone with information regarding the murder is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Stacy Renee Shaw On September 6, 1994, 21-year-old Stacey Shaw was found stabbed to death in her apartment in the 6000 block of Nogal Avenue. Anyone with information on Stacy’s murder is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Dana Butler On April 11, 1979, the body of 14-year-old Dana Charlene Butler was found near Hart Park. She had been stabbed to death. At the time of her death, Dana was finishing up her freshman year at Highland High School. Anyone with information on Dana’s murder is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Department at (661) 861-3110.

Tina Blunt On March 31, 1999, Tina Blunt left her home in the early morning hours to make her 5 a.m. shift at Meadow Fields Airport. Tina never made it to work and was reported missing later that day. Just two days later, on April 2nd , Tina’s maroon Chevy pick up was found on Dunsmuir Road. Twelve days later on April 14th, Tina’s body was discovered near Bear Mountain Blvd. and Highway 99. Her children are still hoping for answers. Anyone with information on Tina’s murder is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Bianca Jackson On October 21, 2010, 18-year-old Bianca Jackson was at a Halloween party at California State University Bakersfield when gunfire rang out, police believe Bianca was an innocent victim, at the wrong place at the wrong time. Police are baffled that a crime with so many witnesses – hundreds of party goers – could remain unsolved. Anyone with information on Bianca’s murder is urged to call the Bakersfield Police department at (661) 327-7111.

Bradley St. Claire On August 7, 2000, officers responded to a burglary alarm at an office building. Inside the office they found Bradley St. Claire bound with duct tape. He had been strangled to death. Two suspects were arrested, but police are still looking for a third. Anyone with information on Bradley’s murder is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Francisco Lopez Jr. On August 10, 2000, Francisco Lopez Jr. was shot to death while standing near his vehicle on Inyo Street. Anyone with information Francisco’s murder is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.