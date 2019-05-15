Profile: Lynn Runyan

Lynn Runyan and Kathleen Heisey were lifelong friends. Except for the killer, Runyan is believed to have been the last person to see Heisey alive.

Heisey visited Runyan on Monday, June 29, and left her home around 6 p.m.

Friends and family believe Heisey went directly to her home in southwest Bakersfield.

They believe Runyan was the last person – beside the killer – to see her alive.

She was also the first person – beside the killer – to see Heisey’s body. She discovered the gruesome crime scene early on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 1 after going to Heisey’s home to check on her after she missed a series of work meetings.Runyan was a teacher at Browning Road Elementary School while Heisey was principal there.