Profile: Greg Laskowski

Greg Laskowski worked for the Kern County crime lab for 35 years and was one of the crime scene investigators who examined the crime scene after Kathleen was found in her Bakersfield home.

Laskowski says his job was only to gather evidence and not focus on suspects. However, he immediately felt the crime was very personal and done with a lot of pent up rage.

He says he had never witnessed a crime scene where the killer had purposely posed the body to such an extent as seen in the Heisey case.

After retiring from the Kern County crime lab, Laskowski went on to teach forensic science at Bakersfield College. He now owns Criminalistics Services International, a corporation that provides consulting services in a variety of areas of forensic science.