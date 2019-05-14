Who Killed Kathleen Heisey

Special Report

A seven-month investigation by KGET’s Olivia LaVoice asks:
Who Killed Kathleen Heisey?

Read More

Key Players

An in-depth look into the key players of the murder investigation.

Read More

Remembering Kathleen

A look back on life of Kathleen Heisey and why her death affected so many in the community.

Read More

Why We Did This Story

17 News spent 7 months investigating this cold case – find out why.

Read More

Timm Heisey Interview

See the extended interviews with some of the people involved in the case.

Read More

Lisa Heisey Interview

See the extended interviews with some of the people involved in the case.

Read More

Debbie Wakelee Interview

See the extended interviews with some of the people involved in the case.

Read More

Timeline of Events

Explore the overall timeline of the Kathleen Heisey murder case.

Read More

Other Cold Cases

See some of Kern County’s other cases that have gone cold over the years.

Read More

Information

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the
Bakersfield Police Department at

661-327-7111