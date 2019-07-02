Mid-Cal Labor Solutions provides employment in many industries throughout California. Our primary focus is in the petroleum and construction industries; however, we also place workers in many other fields. Give us a call or apply now to see what opportunities we have for you!

We offer several staffing options to accommodate your various needs:

Temporary

Temporary employment is a wonderful opportunity for those looking for short-term assignments, or for anyone in need of work while searching for a more permanent position.

Temp-to-Hire

Temp-to-Hire placement enables the employee to illustrate skillset, work ethic, and other capabilities during a probationary period while allowing the employer the opportunity to ensure that the employee is the right fit for the position.

Direct Hire

Direct Hire allows an applicant whose skill sets match the employer’s needs to be placed directly into a permanent position.