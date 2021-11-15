Looking for a reason to go to Alaska? America’s Job Center has an opportunity for you

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Theresa Hitcock about new job openings across Kern County. This week, one unique position could land you in Alaska!



SERVICES, TRAININGS & EVENTS:

•UniSea (Alaska) – Virtual Recruitment (Zoom)

Wednesday, November 17 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM

Openings: Seafood Processors

To RSVP, please leave a message for Estrella at: (661) 336-6912



•Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services – Career Fair

Wednesday, November 17 from 4:00 to 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 20 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

2001 28th Street, Bakersfield

For more information, email: bhrshiring@kernbhrs.org



•Valley Build Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Training – Info Session

Wednesday, November 24 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM (by appointment only)

Labor Hall 200 W. Jeffrey Street, Bakersfield



•Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program offered in partnership with local Building

Trade Unions

Contact David Hudgins at: hudginsdw@outlook.com



•Farmworker Programs & Services – NO COST

Job Search Assistance Workshops, Paid Work Experience Programs, Book

Assistance for College Students and Vocational Training Opportunities

Must meet general eligibility requirements plus be a Migrant or Seasonal

Farmworker (last 2 years) or dependent of a Migrant or Seasonal Farmworker

Call (661) 800-8429 or visit our website americasjobcenterofkern.com



•Hall EMT Academy

Fast-track your EMS career as an Emergency Medical Technician (8 weeks)

Apply today at: hallambcareers.com/emtacademy

Deadline to apply is 11/30/21 – Training Begins 2/15/22



CURRENT TOP JOB OPENINGS:

•Exact Staff

Openings: Bilingual Customer Service Rep, Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Tech,

Production Worker, and Food Service Worker

Please send your resume to Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com

PPG Aerospace (Mojave)

Openings: Chemical Operators, Customer Service Reps., Maintenance Electrician,

Maintenance Technicians, Material Handlers, and International

Shippers

Apply online at: ppg.com



•Express Employment Professionals

Openings: Data Entry Clerk, Sorters, Class ‘A’ Driver/Dump Truck,

Delivery/Service Technician, MIG/Rig Welders, and General Laborers

Please send your resume to Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com



Most openings require you to submit a resume! For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit the job corner website and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.