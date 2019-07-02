Job Corner: 7/2/19

Danette Scarry, with America’s Job Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Job Corner. If you are interested in more information about jobs featured during Job Corner, call America’s Job Corner at 325-HIRE or visit here. Announcements featured in Tuesday’s Job Corner are the following:

Job Fair:

City of Arvin – Summer Community Job Fair Wed. July 17th from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Arvin Veteran’s Hall, 414 4th St. Employers interested in having a booth, please contact Gloria Zacarias at 325-HIRE



Recruitments:

US Census: Wednesday, July 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. AJCC Delano, 1816 Cecil Ave. Openings for Field Representatives

Randstad: Wednesday, July 3 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM 1601 New Stine Road, Suite 135 in Bakersfield Openings: Sorters, Forklift Operators, Quality Assurance, Machine Operators, Batch & Blend Operators, Inventory Clerks, Stackers, and Bin Repairers



Job Openings: