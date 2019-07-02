Job Corner: 7/2/19

Danette Scarry, with America’s Job Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Job Corner. If you are interested in more information about jobs featured during Job Corner, call America’s Job Corner at 325-HIRE or visit here. Announcements featured in Tuesday’s Job Corner are the following:
Job Fair:
- City of Arvin – Summer Community Job Fair
- Wed. July 17th from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Arvin Veteran’s Hall, 414 4th St.
- Employers interested in having a booth, please contact Gloria Zacarias at 325-HIRE
Recruitments:
- US Census: Wednesday, July 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- AJCC Delano, 1816 Cecil Ave.
- Openings for Field Representatives
- Randstad: Wednesday, July 3 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- 1601 New Stine Road, Suite 135 in Bakersfield
- Openings: Sorters, Forklift Operators, Quality Assurance, Machine Operators, Batch & Blend Operators, Inventory Clerks, Stackers, and Bin Repairers
Job Openings:
- Four class “A” drivers are wanted in Bakersfield. Drivers are wanted with two to five years of related truck driving experience to help deliver oilfield equipment and pumping units to different work sites in Kern County. The position will pay between $18 to $22 per hour with benefits.
- Two bilingual dispatcher clerks are wanted in Bakersfield. Candidates are sought with a minimum of three months of related dispatching experience and must be bilingual in English and Spanish. The position will pay $15 per hour.
- An HR Generalist is wanted in Bakersfield. A candidate is sought out to provide customer service and administrative support to the areas of human resources, payroll, benefits, and safety. The position will pay between $17 to $24 per hour.
- A plant assistant is wanted in Bakersfield. A candidate is sought out to be available to work a shift usually Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 12 p.m. with flexibility for other hours as needed based on transportation. The position will pay $15 per hour with benefits.
- Four roofers are needed with five or more years of experience of residential and commercial roofing experience. A wage will depend on experience.