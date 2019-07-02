Cox Petroleum Transport is a family oriented company that delivers petroleum products for most major oil companies including Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, Tesoro, Shell, Kroger, Anabi and Valero.
With a corporate terminal located in Bakersfield, California, Cox Petroleum Transport currently operates 149 power units and employs approximately 405 employees.
Apply online or contact Cox
CLICK HERE to start your career with Cox Petroleum
Cox Petroleum offers:
- Competitive Hourly Pay
- Overtime pay for hours over 40
- Variety of Benefits and Benefit Packages Including: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, 401K, Accident, Critical Illness, Short Term/Long Term Disability
- Modern, Well Maintained Equipment
- Paperless Logs
- Satellite Tracking in all Company Operated Vehicles
- Lucrative Performance Bonuses
- Quarterly Employee and Family BBQs
- Safe Mile Awards
- Local schedules available