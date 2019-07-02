Continental Labor & Staffing

Continental’s commitment is to fulfill the specific job requirements of each client. The Continental Approach is to focus on an efficient Recruitment and Placement Process with the goal of placing the RIGHT Employee in the RIGHT Position with the RIGHT Employer, the first time.

CLS has placed employees in these and other types of companies:

Oil & Gas Industry

Welders, pipe-fitters, heavy equipment operators, Roustabout/Craftmen, Mechanics, and Drivers.

Light Industrial

Production line and assembly, Manufacturing, Machine Operators, warehouse, forklift operators, shipping and receiving, winery operations, recycling centers.

Construction

All phases and all levels including residential and commercial, skilled carpentry, electricians, plumbers, concrete, drywall, finish carpentry, tile and stone, and landscaping.

Administrative

Receptionist, Human Resources, Accounting, Front and back office, and Customer Service.

Hospitality

Event staff, catering, servers/bartenders, chefs/cooks, tasting room attendant, concierge, housekeepers and groundkeepers.