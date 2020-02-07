California MENTOR is the state’s most experienced Family Home Agency (FHA), providing family home services for hundreds of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Nothing is more rewarding than work done to support others. The MENTOR Network provides services that lead to growth and independence. As part of our team, you’ll do real, meaningful work that enhances lives and enriches your own. That’s why we’re all here – and why you should join us.

Whether you work part-time or full-time, you have the opportunity to build a challenging and rewarding career. We have a history of growth from within, with many employees starting-out in Direct Care roles and growing into leadership positions. We believe in recognizing the best among us with advancement opportunities throughout our nationwide network of partners.