Dr. Jessica Grimes

Grimes served as the Associate Vice Chancellor of Career Education and Workforce Development for the Kern Community College District since 2023. She served as Regional Chair and Dean of Workforce and Economic Development from 2021 to 2023, according to the Governor’s Office.

Grimes is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, the Kegley Institute of Ethics at California State University of Bakersfield, the STEM Careers Liaison Council at CSU Bakersfield, the President’s Community Ambassadors Council at CSU Bakersfield and the Black Infant and Maternal Health Initiative Subcommittee of the Kern County Public Health Department.