What to watch Monday night, Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles’ first chance at a medal comes in the women’s team all-around final on day 4 of the Tokyo Games. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles attempts to lead Team USA to a third-straight gold medal in the team competition, the U.S. women’s basketball team begins its Olympic tournament and the United States and Japan square off for a softball title 13 years in the making. Here’s what to watch on a day that will put many of the women of Team USA front and center.

Primetime on NBC

Monday night in primetime, NBC will be showing live coverage of swimming finals alongside a presentation of the men’s gymnastics team’s all-around final.

NBC Primetime: July 26

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Triathlon

The first competition to get underway on Day 4 is the women’s triathlon, and the United States has a strong trio of athletes — Summer Rappaport, Taylor Knibb and Katie Zaferes — who are all capable of contending for spots on the podium.

Women’s Triathlon

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Surfing

The men’s and women’s surfing competitions are scheduled to move into the quarterfinals, although that’s subject to change depending on the wave conditions. When the contest resumes, Americans Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore and Kolohe Andino will be part of it. Andino knocked fellow U.S. surfer John John Florence out of the bracket yesterday during a head-to-head matchup in Round 3.

Quarterfinals and Semifinals

Beach Volleyball

Pool play continues in beach volleyball, and the Day 4 slate will be highlighted by a matchup atop women’s Group B. The American “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain in their second of three preliminary matches. Both pairings won their first match of the tournament and currently hold the top two spots in the group.

April/Alix (USA) vs Liliana/Elsa (ESP)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Swimming

The U.S. has found much of its Olympic success so far in swimming, and even more medal opportunities await tonight. Regan Smith (women’s 100m backstroke), Ryan Murphy (men’s 100m backstroke) and Lilly King (women’s 100m breaststroke) are among the Americans who could finish on top of the podium in this session of swimming finals (9:30 p.m. ET).

Finals

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Rugby

The U.S. men, led by Carlin Isles and Perry Baker, will play rugby powerhouse, South Africa, in their third and final game of the preliminary round. Later on in the day (early morning in the U.S.), the knockout round will start with four quarterfinal matchups. The U.S. heads into the evening undefeated after beating Kenya and Ireland in its first two pool-play games.

The United States vs. South Africa

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Quarterfinals (4 Games)

Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Basketball

Led by WNBA stars including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart, the U.S. women’s basketball team will be heavily favored to win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. Team USA opens Olympic play with a preliminary-round game against Nigeria. During exhibition play earlier this month, these two teams met with the U.S., routing Nigeria 93-62 to snap a two-game losing streak.

The United States vs. Nigeria

Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Soccer

After getting stunned by Sweden in their Olympic opener, the USWNT righted the ship with a 6-1 win over New Zealand a few days later. In their final game of the group stage, the U.S. women play an Australian team led by star striker Sam Kerr. It’ll be an important game for positioning, as the U.S. and Australia are currently level on points (three apiece) and chasing Group G leader Sweden (six points).

The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the knockout stage, so a win or a draw would guarantee the U.S. a place in the quarterfinals. (They hold the tiebreaker over Australia due to having the better goal differential.) The top two third-place teams will also move into the knockout round, so it’s possible the U.S. can still advance even if they lose.

The United States vs. Australia

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Gymnastics

After a shaky qualifying round, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will look to sharpen their routines for the team’s all-around final. Although they finished second (behind ROC) during the qualification round, the United States remains the favorite for gold. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will be attempting to win a third-straight gold medal for Team USA in this competition.

Women’s Team All-Around Final

Softball

The United States and Japan will play each other in softball for the second day in a row. This time, though, they’ll be playing for the gold medal. Both teams entered yesterday’s game having already clinched their spots in the final, so all that was on the line was who would be the top seed and earn the advantage of batting last in the gold medal game. The U.S. won that gold medal preview 2-1 thanks to a walk-off home run from Kelsey Stewart.

It’s a matchup that U.S. pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have waited 13 years for. Those two were on the roster at the 2008 Olympics when Japan upset the U.S. in the gold medal final — the last time that softball appeared on the Olympic program until this year.

Gold Medal Game