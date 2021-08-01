VIDEO: Athletes at Tokyo Olympics are inspiring the next generation of stars

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Credit: Getty Images

Every athlete competing at the 2020 Tokyo Games has a chance to make an impact. Check out these cute moments of little kids imitating their favorite Olympians.

Is there anything more precious than this girl imitating Suni Lee during her gold medal routine?

This munchkin has a future in swimming or diving!

With how young skateboarders are, it could only be a few years before we see him dropping in at the Olympics.

This young girl wins for the most authentic impression, she even has baby powder for her hands! Look at the huge smile and wave!

These videos are proof that no matter the outcome, Olympians are inspiring future generations of athletes!