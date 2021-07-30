‘Twisties’: Skinner to take Biles’ place in vault and uneven bars

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — When they lit the cauldron to open the Tokyo games, the expectations were that Simone Biles could win up to six gold medals.

But she pulled out of the team competition, then the all around, and now Simone has decided not to compete in the vault and uneven bars on Sunday.

Biles has been practicing, but she announced on social media she has been dealing with the “twisties,” meaning her mind and body aren’t working together.

MyKayla Skinner will take her place in the vault.

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” the USA Gymnastics said in a press release.

Biles can still compete in the beam and floor if she feels up to it.