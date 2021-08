BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the eighth edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads back to the Salvucci Aquatic Center at Garces Memorial High School to compete in a one-on-one water polo match.

After some instruction from Rams head coach Eric Marsh, Taylor takes on future Division I water polo player Rory Begin.

Click the video above to see how he compared to those competing for gold in Tokyo.