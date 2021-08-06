Taylor’s Trials: The complete journey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever watched the Summer Games and wondered where you could learn to be like your favorite Olympian? Now’s your chance to find out.

17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub attempted 10 different sports in 10 days in what has become known as “Taylor’s Trials.”

Here’s the full list: Gymnastics, fencing, swimming and diving, beach volleyball, track and field, shooting sports, equestrian, water polo, sport climbing and boxing.

Gymnastics

In the first installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads out to northwest Bakersfield to learn gymnastics at the American Kids Sports Center.

Fencing

In the second installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub enters a duel at the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation.

Swimming and diving

In the third installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to Garces Memorial High School for a full day of aquatics training.

Beach volleyball

In the fourth installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads to the sand courts at Bakersfield Christian High School for a full day of beach volleyball training.

Track and field

In the fifth installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub joins legendary coach Alan Collatz for a crash course in track and field at Cal State Bakersfield.

Shooting sports

In the sixth installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads out to 5 Dogs Range and learns all about the world of competitive shooting.

Equestrian

In the seventh installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub gets schooled in the art of “show jumping.”

Water polo

In the eighth installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub returns to the Salvucci Aquatic Center at Garces Memorial High School to compete in a one-on-one water polo match.

Sport climbing

In the ninth installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub hangs on for dear life at Action Sports.

Boxing

In the final installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub fights in a championship bout against one of the county’s top boxers.

Taylor Gets Gold

After chasing his Olympic dream, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub received a gold medal from our 17 News team.