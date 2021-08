BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the sixth installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub heads out to 5 Dogs Range and learns all about the world of competitive shooting.

After learning how to safely handle a gun, Schaub competes with a rifle, pistol, and shotgun at Olympic-level distances.

Click the video above to see how he compared to those competing for gold in Tokyo.