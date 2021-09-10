Taylor’s Trials: Renegade Football

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a special installment of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub takes his “talents” to the gridiron and attempts to make the Bakersfield College Renegades roster before their home opener against El Camino College.

After suiting up in full pads, Taylor tries every position on the team in hopes of finding his niche.

Click the video above to see if Taylor made the cut.

You can watch the Renegade’s home opener against El Camino College on KGET TV 17 on Saturday. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with “Taylor’s Tailgate” — a special pregame show ahead of kickoff highlighting the best of BC Athletics hosted by Taylor Schaub. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.