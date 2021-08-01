St. Pete’s Trayvon Bromell knocked out of Olympic 100m final in semis

TOKYO (NBC Olympics) — U.S. champion and world leader Trayvon Bromell’s incredible comeback ended prematurely Sunday night in Tokyo after failing to advance out of the semifinals, ending perhaps the best chance for an American to reclaim the title of “World’s Fastest Man” in the post-Usain Bolt era.

Bromell, needing a top-two finish to auto-qualify out of the semifinals, was beat out at the line for second by Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke, and by the tightest margin possible — one millisecond, 10.995 to 10.996. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes won the section.

As he hung on to the hope of being one of the next two fastest sprinters across the three heats to advance on time, the third and final semifinal clocked the fastest times of the round, ending Bromell’s chance to compete for Olympic gold.

I want to say thank you to everyone who's been with me on this journey. Lord knows how much I wanted to be in that final. BUT I walk away with a smile because I know I showed many that after 4 years out, you can still fight and make dreams come true. APTTMH 🙏🏾🕊️ — IamTrayvonBromell (@TrayvonBromell) August 1, 2021

The Florida native finished eighth in the final of the 2016 Rio Games, and later in the 4x100m relay after diving at the line reaggravated an injury, forcing him to leave the track in a wheelchair. He’d undergo multiple surgeries over the Olympic cycle before finding health and inspiration to return.

Bromell became the seventh-fastest man all-time at 100m when he clocked 9.77 in June.

His teammates Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker both made it through to the final. Baker clocked a personal-best 9.83.