Look: ‘Shirtless Tongan’ Pita Taufatofua delivers again at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WCMH) — Pita Taufatofua once again graced the opening ceremony of the Olympics by representing his country of Tonga shirtless.
Taufatofua entered the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday as the flag-bearer for Tonga. Just as he did in previous games, he did so while not wearing a shirt.
He teased the moment when he spoke to NBC4’s Matt Barnes.
“Look, the opening ceremonies is a special event, and people are just going to have to tune into their TVs,” Taufatofua said. “They’re going to have to watch. But I can tell you one thing, it goes l, m, n, o, p, q, r, and then s and then t. Wait for t.”
He did not disappoint.
Taufatofua wore a similar outfit during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games.
Taufatofua competes in taekwondo and skiing.