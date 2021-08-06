Italy surprisingly wins men’s 4×100 relay gold

Filippo Tortu, of Italy, crosses the finish line ahead of Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, of Britain, to lead his to team a gold medal in the men’s 4×100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TOKYO (AP) — Italy has surprisingly won the men’s 4×100-meter relay to give Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Jacobs won the men’s 100-meter title last Sunday in the first Olympics in the post-Usain Bolt era and was part of the team that won the sprint relay in a national record 37.50 seconds.

The Italians edged Britain by 0.01 and Canada took bronze in 37.70. It was Italy’s first Olympic medal in the relay since a bronze at the 1948 London Olympics.

China placed fourth ahead of Jamaica.