(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak

Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The two also talk about Governor Newsom’s growing national presence, as well as a leak of gun owner information from the California Department of Justice.