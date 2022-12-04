(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his reelection to congress.

Rep. Valadao talks about his priorities over the next two years, including water and energy needs.

Rep. Valadao also discusses fellow Central Valley representative, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House Speaker.

The conversation then turns to former President Trump and other GOP candidates who may run for president in 2024.