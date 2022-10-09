(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Fremont, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the letter he led to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz imploring that company to work with and support its unionized workers.

Rep. Khanna also discusses his support for California’s ‘FAST recovery act’, and why he believes in improving worker rights.

Rep. Khanna then talks about his strong words for Saudi Arabia and the decision by OPEC to cut oil production amid rising gas prices here in the United States.