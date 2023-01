(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Congresswoman Katie Porter, D-Irvine, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her decision to run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Porter announced this past week she is running for the seat currently held by Senator Dianne Feinstein in 2024, who has yet to indicate whether or not she will seek reelection.

Porter discusses the reasoning behind her decision, and the criticism she has received from colleagues.