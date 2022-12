(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Congressman Josh Harder, D-Tracy, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his reelection to congress.

Rep. Harder also discusses his successful effort to bring changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Those changes are expected to attract thousands of doctors over the coming decade to parts of the state that have a shortage of physicians, such as the Central Valley and rural areas of California.