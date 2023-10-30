(Inside California Politics) — Republican political strategist Rob Stutzman and Democratic political strategist Ed Emerson joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Governor Newsom’s trip to China and the election of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Newsom recently spent a week traveling throughout China to meet with government and local officials about several topics, primarily who to combat climate change.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently chose a new Speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, several weeks after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.