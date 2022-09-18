(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million.

Governor Newsom this week became the biggest name to oppose Proposition 30, joining the California Teacher’s Association, The California Chamber of Commerce, as well as the California Republican Party.