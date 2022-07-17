(Inside California Politics) — Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, the Democratic candidate for California’s 42nd congressional district, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the possibility of Los Angeles County health officials reinstituting a mask mandate, and how Long Beach is monitoring that decision. Garcia also discusses his campaign for Congress, what Democrats need to do in his view to keep control of Congress in November, as well as the speculation surrounding a potential run for president by Governor Gavin Newsom.