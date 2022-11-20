(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his run for congress in California’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Tuesday, Decision Desk HQ called the race in his favor, which was then followed by others who follow political and election data closely. As of Friday, the Associated Press had not yet called the race, with Asm. Kiley leading Dr. Kermit Jones by about 10-thousand votes.

Kiley discusses what going to Washington D.C. would mean to him, former President Trump’s praise of him, and his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be house speaker.