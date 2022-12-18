(Inside California Politics) — Congress member Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the impending release of the final report from the January 6th committee.

That report will be released on Wednesday, two days after the final public hearing where criminal referrals will be voted on.

Rep. Schiff also discusses signals form Republicans that investigations will be launched surrounding the work of the January 6th committee.

The conversation then shifts to Rep. Schiff’s exploration of a possible run for Senate. Rep. Schiff then gives his thoughts on Los Angeles city councilmember Kevin de Leon’s refusal to resign after participating in a recorded conversation that included racist and derogatory language.