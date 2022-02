BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two dogs have been returned to their owner after they were stolen at gunpoint last month in Buttonwillow, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.

KCSO said a man was walking his dogs at Tracy Avenue and Interstate 5 when he was robbed by several suspects on Jan. 22. The thieves got away with both dogs. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Chris Court in Shafter in connection to the robbery. The two stolen dogs were found inside. The SPCA took the dogs and returned them to their owner.