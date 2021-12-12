Inside California Politics: Rep. Adam Schiff discusses strategy of House Republicans

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with Rep. Adam Schiff on why he believes House Republicans nearly unanimously rejected the Protecting Our Democracy Act.

“They just live and fear Donald Trump and don’t want to do anything to cross him,” Schiff said.

Schiff also shared his thoughts on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows withdrawing his cooperation with the Jan. 6 committee while vowing to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress.

“He’s tying himself in all kind of knots to try and placate the former president,” Schiff said.