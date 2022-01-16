Inside California Politics: GO-Biz Director Dee Dee Myers talks small business COVID help, budget proposal

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Dee Dee Myers, the director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, about the steps being taken in California to help small businesses survive as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

Meyers also discusses the tax credits included in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal to incentivize climate-related companies to have headquarters in California.

“It’s just one more way to say these businesses are important to us, ” Myers said.