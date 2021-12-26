Inside California Politics: California and D.C. insiders discuss 2022’s political battles

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Capitol Correspondent Ashely Zavala and D.C. Insider Joe Khalil about both California’s gubernatorial race and who will have control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Zavala detailed the takeaways from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall and the potential impact on the 2022 election.

“The pandemic essentially got Gov. Newsom into the recall, but it also got him out of it,” she said.

Zavala also discusses the task ahead for Newsom’s appointees, Sen. Alex Padilla and Attorney General Rob Bonta, as they both seek to hold on to their post in 2022.

“Rob Bonta does face an uphill battle,” Zavala said.

Khalil explained why Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Republicans are likely to control the House after the 2022 midterm elections.

“The trend is not good as far as Democrats keeping the House, and we may very well see Speaker McCarthy,” he said.

Khalil also explained the January 6th committee’s aim and the strategy to reach its goal.

“I think what they are trying to do is just make the case that something extraordinary and awful happened on January 6th, and that we can’t brush it under the rug,” Khalil said.