Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks Devin Nunes’ decision to leave Congress to work for Trump

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with Los Angeles Times political reporter Seema Mehta and Washington Post political reporter Dave Weigel about former Rep. Devin Nunes’ decision to leave Congress to work for former President Donald Trump’s media company.

“I think that he is making a clear decision here, that this is the path that he sees forward rather than continuing in Congress,” Mehta said.

Weigel also explained why Nunes’ decision won’t have much of an impact in Republican efforts to regain the House.