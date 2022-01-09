Inside California Politics: Asm. Kevin Kiley talks Prop 47, congressional goals

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with Assembly Member Kevin Kiley about his proposed changes to Proposition 47 and his decision to run for Congress.

“It has spawned this epidemic of retail theft where people can go in and steal merchandise pretty much without consequence,” Kiley said explaining why he authored a bill to repeal most of Proposition 47.

Kiley also talked about his support of a bill authored by Assembly Member Rudy Salas Jr. to change part of Proposition 47.

Kiley shared his reasons on why he’s running for Congress.

“I can use the platform of being elected to Congress to bring more attention to the problems in California and bring change here at the state level as well,” Kiley said.