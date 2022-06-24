SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon introduced Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 earlier this month in response to the leaked Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that signaled the highest court in the country was considering allowing states to restrict abortion access.

With the Supreme Court’s official ruling being released this Friday that stated abortion access is not a constitutional right, California’s state leaders are certain to reaffirm their campaign to get the amendment on the state constitution.

The amendment would prohibit the state government from denying or interfering with a person’s decision to have an abortion or use contraceptives.

To get an amendment added to the state constitution is a two-step process that involves the legislature and the state’s voters. First, the Senate and Assembly would need to pass the amendment with a two-thirds vote, meaning 27 votes in the Senate and 53 in the Assembly.

The amendment would then be included on the general election ballot in November, where it could pass with a simple majority vote, meaning that it would just need 50% plus one vote.

Since SCA 10 was introduced in the Senate on June 6, the legislature has had the amendment on a fast track course.

The bill passed through several Senate committees in a matter of days and then passed a Senate floor vote 29-8 on June 20.

The amendment was then sent to the Assembly for consideration, where it has so far been approved by the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

The amendment must pass the Assembly by June 30 to get onto the November ballot.

The full text of the proposed amendment reads: