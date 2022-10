(Inside California Politics) — San Francisco’s Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to analyze the only gubernatorial debate between Governor Gavin Newsom and CA Senator Brian Dahle.

Lagos and Shafer both hosted that debate for KQED.

The two discuss the strategy for both candidates as election day nears.

Lagos and Shafer also discuss two key congressional races in California.