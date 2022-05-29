(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Michael Shellenberger, a No Party Preference candidate for California governor joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his plans to combat California’s homeless crisis. The interview took place in downtown San Francisco as Shellenberger and Laurenzo walked the streets.

Shellenberger discusses his Cal-Psych plan, which calls for shelter and services for the homeless, as well as the toll drugs, including Fentanyl, have taken on San Francisco’s homeless population.

Later, the interview shifts to San Francisco city hall where Shellenberger discusses his place in the race, and why he is confident he has a chance to advance to the November general election.