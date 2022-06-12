Republican candidate for California governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his advancement to the general election.

Dahle came in second place in the California primary election for governor, trailing Governor Newsom by nearly 40 points. However, his showing was enough to comfortably beat other challengers, including No Party Preference candidate Michael Shellenberger.

Dahle discusses his campaign, why he thinks he has a chance to beat Governor Newsom, and what his strategy will be to convince voters to vote for him instead of Newsom.