(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Eric Early, a Republican and former lead counsel for the recent recall effort of Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his run for California attorney general. Early explains his past runs for office, why he believes his support of former President Donald Trump will not impact his campaign, and why he believes he can win.

Five candidates are on the ballot running for California attorney general. Along with Early, the candidates include current California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D), Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert (NPP), attorney Nathan Hochman (R), and attorney Daniel Kapelovitz (G).