(Inside California Politics) — Congressional Candidate Christy Smith, a Democrat running in northern Los Angeles County’s CA-27 congressional district, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her campaign.

Smith is running against Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in a rematch of a 2020 race that was decided by just 333 votes.

The former member of the California Assembly discusses her strategy and message to voters, as well as the state of the Democratic party.