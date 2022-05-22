(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Legislative Analyst Gabe Petek joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the legislative analyst office’s warning that California could face a budget shortfall as soon as next year.

According to Petek, Governor Newsom’s proposed budget and the spending associated with the estimated surplus exceeds the state’s Gann Limit.

Petek explains how the surplus and revenue growth is impacting this issue, and what state leaders can do to avoid a budget shortfall.