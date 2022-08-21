(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month.

Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes California falls short when it comes to Infrastructure, and why reports surrounding the relationship he has with Governor Newsom are not completely accurate.



He also discusses the current race for mayor of Los Angeles, and why he supports Rep. Karen Bass.