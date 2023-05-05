Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli introduced a resolution in the California State Assembly on Thursday that would urge the United States government to pause the development of artificial intelligence.

The resolution, formally known as AJR 6, would urge the federal government to impose “an immediate moratorium on the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months to allow time to develop much-needed AI governance systems,” according to the bill’s text.

“The rapid pace at which advanced AI systems like GPT-4 are developing is alarming and unprecedented. We must proceed with caution and consult with experts in the tech industry who are sounding the alarm about this technology,” Assemblyman Essayli said in a statement.

Some leaders in the tech industry, like former Google computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, also known as the “Godfather of AI,” have sounded the alarm about the rapid improvement of the technology.

Hinton’s decades-long work on deep learning and neural networks helped lay the foundation for much of the AI technology we see today, the Associated Press reported.

He recently retired from the company to “speak openly about the potential risks as someone who no longer works for the tech giant.” In an interview with MIT Technology Review, he noted that “bad actors” can use AI “in ways that could have detrimental impacts on society — such as manipulating elections or instigating violence,” the Associated Press reported.

A March report from Net Voucher Codes found that millions of Americans would be at risk of losing their jobs as AI continues to improve. In California, 321,900 jobs are at “high risk” of being replaced by AI. Another 1.2 million jobs are at “medium risk,” according to the report.

The report found cashiers, customer service representatives and bookkeepers were the most at risk for AI replacement.

The resolution awaits referral by the Assembly Rules Committee and may receive its first policy committee hearing in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

A joint resolution would need to be approved by the California Assembly and Senate before it can take effect.

A signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom is not required for joint resolutions, according to the California Secretary of State website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.