(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the recently unveiled $400 gas rebate proposal. Petrie-Norris is spearheading the effort.

Petrie-Norris said she hopes to have the proposal approved by the spring, so checks can begin to go out in early summer.

She also said she is looking forward to working with Gov. Gavin Newsom and his office to create a workable solution for drivers facing rising gas prices.