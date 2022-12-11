(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his renewed efforts to suspend California’s gas tax.

This past week Fong announced two bills, one for the special session and the other for the regular session, calling for the suspension of the gas tax.

He argues this is the clearest and fastest way to bring relief to Californians at the pump.

Asm. Fong also discusses the special session called for by Governor Newsom as well as the state’s budget outlook.