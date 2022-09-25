(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact the debate could have moving forward in those races.

Tchekmedyian covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the Los Angeles Times, and discusses the race for Sheriff, as well as the controversy surrounding current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and the Sheila Kuehl investigation taken from the department by Attorney General Rob Bonta.