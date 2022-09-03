(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging conversation surrounding his role as minority leader.

Senator Wilk talks about the “uphill battle” Republicans face within the Democratic-controlled legislature, and the challenges former President Donald Trump has presented for Republicans here in California.

He also discusses the challenges of California’s affordability crisis, and how it hits home for him and his family.

Senator Wilk also talks about his plans to step down as minority leader, possibly, by the end of the year, and why he has recently changed his plans for life after leaving the California Senate.